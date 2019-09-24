close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Man gets 38 years in prison for rape of minor girl in Swat

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

Swat: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced a convict to 38 -year imprisonment for  rape of a four-year old girl.

According to Geo News,  ATC judge Ubaidullah Shah convicted Suhaibur Rehman in a 2018 case that was registered  in police station Rahim Yar Khan.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000. 

The sentencing in Swat comes amid  outrage in Pakistan over  killing of three boys in Kasur district of Punjab who had went missing a few months ago.

Accoridng to police, the boys  were  sexually assaulted  before being murdered.  

Police said they are  investigating the case and would soon  arrest the elemets involved in the crime.

