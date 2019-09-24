Man gets 38 years in prison for rape of minor girl in Swat

Swat: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced a convict to 38 -year imprisonment for rape of a four-year old girl.

According to Geo News, ATC judge Ubaidullah Shah convicted Suhaibur Rehman in a 2018 case that was registered in police station Rahim Yar Khan.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000.

The sentencing in Swat comes amid outrage in Pakistan over killing of three boys in Kasur district of Punjab who had went missing a few months ago.

Accoridng to police, the boys were sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Police said they are investigating the case and would soon arrest the elemets involved in the crime.

