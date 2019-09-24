In meeting with PM Imran, Trump pours cold water on Indian hopes

President Donald Trump poured cold water on Indian efforts to pit US against Pakistan, hours after addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Houston, Texas.

After heaping praise on Modi at the NRG stadium and receiving accolades and standing ovation from around 50 thousand Indians, the US president met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and called Modi's stance towards Islamabad aggressive.

Even some Indian media outlets saw Trump's remarks as the US leader's refusal to endorse New Delhi’s repeated allegations that Pakistan was a hub of militancy.

“I didn’t know that I was going to hear that statement, I have to say. I was sitting there, and I heard a very aggressive statement yesterday from India from the prime minister,” Trump told the media while sitting next to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Indians are livid that Trump made repeated reference to Modi's stance as a very "aggressive statement" while talking to reporters.

Trump also didn’t seem to agree with Modi's statement that "all is well" in India.

The US president said he "would like to see everything work out. I want it to be humane. I want everybody to be treated well,” while answering a question about human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The US president, to India's chagrin, praised Imran Khan and called him a great leader”, a “good man” and a “good athlete”.