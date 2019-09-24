PM Imran meets Iranian, Turkish presidents

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session in New York.

The meeting between PM Imran and President Rouhani comes after US President Donald Trump mandated PM Imran to mediate between the United States and Iran.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while speaking to reporters in New York said PM Imran had made it clear to the US president that the region could not afford any war, as any imprudent action would draw drastic consequences.

“During the Saudi visit too, the prime minister had suggested an amicable solution to the US-Iran standoff,” Qureshi said.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said President Trump had expressed trust in PM Imran’s leadership. He added, said PM Imran had explained Pakistan’s clear, categorical and firm stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan and Iran to President Trump.

“The prime minister talked on three issues. There was no ambiguity in it. It had no flexibility,” he added.

China reaffirms support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated the Chinese leadership’s support Pakistan on all issues of its core national interest.

Yi said China will continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding and promoting its core interests.

Highlighting the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, PM Imran said the lockdown of millions of Kashmiris, the escalation in human rights violations and the continued communications blackout had created a dire humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated that the illegal and unilateral actions of India are aimed at altering the internationally recognised disputed status of occupied Kashmir by violating numerous UNSC resolutions and international law.

Moreover, PM Imran stated that Pakistan attaches high priority to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to complete ongoing projects under the CPEC.

Yi said he resolve of Chinese leadership to work with Pakistan's leadership to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations in all areas of cooperation and build a community of shared future.

He underscored that successful implementation of BRI and CPEC will contribute to economic stability and development in Pakistan and region.

Both sides also discussed regional security and agreed to continue close consultation and coordination for promotion of peace and stability in the region.

PM Imran meets Swiss Confederation president

Separately, PM Imran met with Swiss Confederation President Ueli Maurer on the sidelines of UNGA in New York where he underscored the importance of resolution of Kashmir dispute for safeguarding peace and security in the region.

The prime minister apprised the Swiss president of the current situation in the valley, especially the dire human rights and humanitarian situation.

The two sides also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The prime minister also had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session at New York today. on the sidelines of 74th UNGA Session in New York.

