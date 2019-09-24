PM Imran discusses Kashmir, bilateral ties in meeting with Erdogan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Both the leaders discussed the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, bilateral ties and matters of mutual interests in the meeting.
NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Both the leaders discussed the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, bilateral ties and matters of mutual interests in the meeting.