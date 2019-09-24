close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

PM Imran discusses Kashmir, bilateral ties in meeting with Erdogan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019


NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Both the leaders discussed the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, bilateral ties and matters of mutual interests in the meeting.


Latest News

More From Pakistan