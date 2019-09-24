Trump complains he deserves Nobel Prize during meeting with PM Imran

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met in New York City ahead of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly opening on Tuesday (today).

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump reiterated to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

"If I can help, I will certainly do that," he said. "If both (Pakistan and India) want, I am ready, willing and able to do it."



In a joint question and answer session, Trump said he probably deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts on the world stage.

"I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things — if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t," US President said.



Trump went on to question the awarding of the one of the world´s most prestigious accolades in 2009 to former US president Barack Obama.



Obama was given the peace prize for extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people.

"They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it. You know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on," said Trump.

Trump, in February, made a similar remark about Obama, arguing that he deserved the prize, too, for his work in Syria and North Korea.

