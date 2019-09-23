close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 23, 2019

Karachi weather takes a pleasant turn as several areas receive light to heavy showers

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 23, 2019
Parts of Karachi receive light to heavy showers. — File photo

KARACHI: Karachi’s weather turned pleasant as the persisting heat spell broke due to light and heavy showers in various areas.

Karachi’s several areas received moderate to heavy showers later in the day. These areas include Sarjani, Malir, Saadi Town , Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Nazimabad.

The city's Gulistan-e-Johar and Gaddap areas also received rain as did the financial hub of the city II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Liyari and MA Jinnah Road. 

Following the rain spell, the  intensity of persisting heatwave in the city dissipated and the residents breathed a sigh of relief. 

Earlier, the MET dept said that maximum temperature was likely to range between 39 - 41ºC during the next two days.

Latest News

More From Pakistan