Karachi weather takes a pleasant turn as several areas receive light to heavy showers

KARACHI: Karachi’s weather turned pleasant as the persisting heat spell broke due to light and heavy showers in various areas.

Karachi’s several areas received moderate to heavy showers later in the day. These areas include Sarjani, Malir, Saadi Town , Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Nazimabad.

The city's Gulistan-e-Johar and Gaddap areas also received rain as did the financial hub of the city II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Liyari and MA Jinnah Road.

Following the rain spell, the intensity of persisting heatwave in the city dissipated and the residents breathed a sigh of relief.

Earlier, the MET dept said that maximum temperature was likely to range between 39 - 41ºC during the next two days.