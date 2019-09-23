President Arif Alvi picks up trash on hiking trip in Changla Gali

President Arif Alvi was on Sunday spotted picking up trash during a hike in the Changla Gali, according to a photo shared by his son on the social networking platform Twitter.

The President was also seen collecting the trash in a trash bag and then disposing it off in a bin on the side of a road. President Alvi advised tourists to act responsibly during trips to the mountainous north.

"During our treks we usually take trash bags on our treks but accidentally forgot them, next time will do more. Our citizens need to be educated to enjoy this beautiful county but be Responsible Tourists," he added.

The son of the president, Awab Alvi, said that it was sad to see tourists taking treks but leaving plastic bottles on the ground when they left the area.

"Sad to see tourist take a trek & enjoy a picnic but leave plastic bottles all over the trail - we tried to pick as many as we can," he shared.