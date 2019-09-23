Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 23 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in eastern and southern parts of the country & likely to intensify on Tuesday.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

A moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue till tomorrow in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh. Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to range 37 - 39ºC during next two days.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Hazara، Gujranawala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However rain wind thunderstorm occurred at few places at Mitthi, Islamabad

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh:- Mithi 02, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 01).

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Lasbella 44°C, Sibbi 43 °C.