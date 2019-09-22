Secretary General of Amnesty International calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

NEW YORK: The Secretary General of Amnesty International, Komi Naidoo, called on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister discussed with Naidoo the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the lead role that Amnesty was playing in presenting the real state of human rights in the occupied territory and amplifying the voices of the Kashmiri population in a state of seven-week long lockdown. These efforts had helped raise international community’s awareness about the continuing suffering of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister lauded Amnesty’s report on the use of Pellet Guns by India and their devastating impact on Kashmiri youth.

The Foreign Minister noted that the two UN reports on Kashmir served as a strong basis for continued civil society advocacy in support of the Kashmiri people.

Naidoo briefed the Prime Minister on Amnesty’s advocacy work on Kashmir including #LetKashmirSpeak. He updated the Prime Minister on Amnesty’s work relating to climate justice and suggested consideration of Global South advocacy by the Prime Minister on a range of climate change related issues.