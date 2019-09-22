26 killed in Diamer bus crash

DIAMER: At least 26 people were killed when a passenger bus crashed in northern Pakistan on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place near Babusar Pass in Dia Mir District when the passenger bus crashed into a mountain while making a sharp turn ,killing dozens and injuring several passengers on board.

Police said at least 26 people including women and children were killed in the accident and at least 15 injured. The deceased and injured have been shifted to a hospital.