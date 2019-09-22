close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2019

26 killed in Diamer bus crash

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 22, 2019

DIAMER: At least 26 people were killed when a passenger bus crashed in    northern Pakistan  on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place near Babusar Pass in Dia Mir District when  the passenger   bus crashed into a mountain while making a sharp turn ,killing dozens and injuring several passengers on board.

Police said at least 26 people including women and children were killed in the accident and at least 15 injured. The deceased and injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan