Man killed in overnight gun attack in Karachi

A man was killed and a woman wounded in an overnight drive-by shooting on their car by unidentified assailants in Karachi, said police Sunday.

The gun attack took place overnight in the mega city area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12 where two motorcyclists opened fire at a car near Kamran Chowrangi.

There were three women and a man on board the vehicle. The gunmen, after chasing them for some time, opened indiscriminate gunfire at the car as it drove past Kamran Chowrangi. The man died on the spot and a woman received gunshot injuries.

Body and the wounded were shifted to nearby private hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Sulaiman and the wounded woman as Maria, said police. The attackers fired five to six bullets from a 30-bore pistol on the car, the official said.

One of the gunmen was wearing helmet and the other hid his face with a mask, he added.

It's an incident of targeted killing as the gunmen didn’t rob anything from the motorists, according to the security personnel.

Sulaiman and Maria are residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where Sulaiman used to work as a real estate agent, the police official pointed out.