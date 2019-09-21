British-Pakistani couple caught smuggling heroin worth Rs380 million

A British couple of Pakistani origins were caught attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs380 million out of Pakistan through Sialkot international airport.

Reports revealed that Mohammed Tahir Ayaz, 26 and wife Ikra Hussain, 20, hailing from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire could face the death penalty for attempting to smuggle heroin to the UK out of Sialkot, through Dubai.

It was revealed further that the Airport Security Force (ASF) had reportedly recovered around 25 kilograms of drugs from their baggage, concealed into women’s clothing, which was detected later during the scanning process.

The couple were set to board Emirates Airline flight (EK-621) but have now been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) for additional probe into the matter.