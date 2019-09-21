Fallen hero Major Adeel was married to martyr’s widow

Karachi: Major Adeel Shahid, a Pakistan Army Officer, who embraced martyrdom in an IED explosion on Friday, would be laid to rest in Karachi on Saturday (today).



The officer and a soldier were martyred when an IED planted by terrorists went off near Afghan border in Mohmanad district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

A resident of Karachi, the officer was married to a widow of an army captain who had also sacrificed his life for the motherland a few years ago. He was father of 1.5-year-old twin daughters.

According to Geo News, Major Adeel Shahid had visited Karachi during Eid-ul Azha holidays and talked to his father by telephone just two days before he fell victim to an IED blast while overseeing fencing on the Pak-Afghan border.

Security officials were deployed around the resident of the martyr in Karachi as soon as report of his martyrdom reached his home.

Talking to the TV channel, his neighbors have expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of the officer.