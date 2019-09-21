PTI govt taking measures for women empowerment, economic growth: Dr Firdous

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking gigantic measures for the women empowerment and economic development.



Addressing a seminar titled ‘“Business Women of Pakistan and SDG’s” held under the auspices of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the special assistant said the Pakistani women have capability and courage to bring revolutionary changes in the society and fight with global challenges by utilizing their talent and skills.

“Women development and empowerment had been neglected in the past which created hurdles and difficulties in the way of women progress and uplift,” she added.

She said the incumbent government was determined to empower women and efforts were being taken to issue funds for women development to bring changes in their lives.

Pakistani women were playing significant role for the progress of the country, she maintained.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said several steps had been taken with a public-focused approach to develop the confidence of the business community for economic growth and stability.

Due to prudent policies of the government, the country is now witnessing positive developments on the economic front, she added.

She said billion tree tsunami had become a public campaign while banning the use of polythene bags was part of that drive.

She said Pakistan is facing multiple challenges at present but the government’s top priorities are to reduce poverty and inflation, boost uniform education, reform health sector and improve the ecosystem.