Fri Sep 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 20, 2019

Pakistan Army Major, soldier martyred on Pak-Afghan border

Major Adeel (L) and sepoy Fraz (R)

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army officer  and a solider were martyered when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off  on Pak-Afghan border,  the Inter-Services Public Relations said on  Friday.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor  said on Twitter that the incident took place on Pak-Afghan border in Mohmand District where   Major Adeel   Shahid was supervising fencing work in an area which carried critical infiltration route.

He said the   martyrs fell victim to an "IED   by terrorists from across the border".

According to the ISPR, Major Adeel was a resident of Karachi while  Sepoy Faraz belonged to Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

