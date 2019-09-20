Pakistan Army Major, soldier martyred on Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army officer and a solider were martyered when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off on Pak-Afghan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter that the incident took place on Pak-Afghan border in Mohmand District where Major Adeel Shahid was supervising fencing work in an area which carried critical infiltration route.

He said the martyrs fell victim to an "IED by terrorists from across the border".



According to the ISPR, Major Adeel was a resident of Karachi while Sepoy Faraz belonged to Kotli, Azad Kashmir.