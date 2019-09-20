close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
September 20, 2019

Firdous Ashiq urges Fazl to march in support of Kashmir

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Sep 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday urged Maulana Fazalur Rehman to arrange long march for freedom of Kashmir, not for those who looted and plundered national wealth.

In a tweet, she said  Fazalur Rehman considered present democratic system bogus because he was not part of it.

She said the Maulana claimed to be champion of democracy but now he was trying to topple the system.

 "Where all his principles have gone?", she questioned.

Dr Firdous said that Fazalur Rehman was more interested in the chairmanship of Kashmir committee than to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

She urged him not to lock down Islamabad for the sake of a house in ministers' enclave.

She said that instead of giving advice to others,Fazalur Rehman should ask his son to tender resignation from National Assembly's membership.

She said  it was strange that Maulana Fazalur Rehman considered the parliament as bogus but the salary and perks of his son as MNA were justified for him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan