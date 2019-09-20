Firdous Ashiq urges Fazl to march in support of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday urged Maulana Fazalur Rehman to arrange long march for freedom of Kashmir, not for those who looted and plundered national wealth.



In a tweet, she said Fazalur Rehman considered present democratic system bogus because he was not part of it.

She said the Maulana claimed to be champion of democracy but now he was trying to topple the system.

"Where all his principles have gone?", she questioned.

Dr Firdous said that Fazalur Rehman was more interested in the chairmanship of Kashmir committee than to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

She urged him not to lock down Islamabad for the sake of a house in ministers' enclave.

She said that instead of giving advice to others,Fazalur Rehman should ask his son to tender resignation from National Assembly's membership.

She said it was strange that Maulana Fazalur Rehman considered the parliament as bogus but the salary and perks of his son as MNA were justified for him.