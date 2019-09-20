close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
September 20, 2019

Mild heatwave likely in Karachi from Sept 21 to 24

Fri, Sep 20, 2019

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast that a mild heat wave is likely to affect  Karachi during September 21 to 24.

 The Met Office warned that the maximum temperature was likely to remain in the range of 38 to 40 degrees centigrade with surface wind expected to blow from East-Northeast during the period.

Last year, a heatwave killed 65 people in  Karachi in three days when it coincided with power outages and the holy month of Ramadan.

In June 2015, a heat wave  had killed more than 400 people in the metropolis .

