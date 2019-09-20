SC bench constituted to hear petitions challenging reference against Qazi Faez Isa

Islamabad: The Chief Justice of Pakistan has constituted a full bench to hear the constitutional petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Geo News reported on Friday.

Headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, the bench will comprise 10 judges of the apex court.

Members of the Supreme Judicial Council including Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar, Justice Mushir ALam, Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Ijazul Ahsan are not part of the bench.

The bench is scheduled to hear the petitions on September 24 at 1:00 pm.

A seven-judge bench of the apex court had dissolved after Munir A. Malik, the counsel for Qazi Faez Isa, had raised objection and requested the court to constitute a new bench.

The government in reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa believes that the honourable judge appears to have committed gross misconduct and is liable to be removed upon the recommendations of SJC.