US applauds PM Imran's statement on Kashmir

WASHINGTON: Alice G Wells, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks he made on Wednesday that anyone from Pakistan going to Kashmir to fight would be doing injustice.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating 24/7 operations at the busy Torkham border town, PM had said: "Such a person would be an enemy of Pakistan and Kashmir,” adding that India would exploit it and blame the country for sponsoring terrorism in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Wells took to Twitter and wrote: "Applaud PM @ImranKhanPTI’s unambiguous & important statement that militants from Pakistan who would carry out violence in Kashmir are enemies of both Kashmiris & Pakistan.We agree. Pakistan's sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to reg. stability. AGW"



Alice Wells statement comes ahead of Imran Khan's visit to US on Friday (today). He will meet President Donald Trump twice as per his official schedule.

According to the schedule, the first meeting between PM Imran and US President Trump will be at lunch whereas the other will be at hi-tea.

The Prime Minister is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.