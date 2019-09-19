PM Imran leaves fo Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia .

He is expected to discuss with Saudi leadership "various dimensions of the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019", said a statement issued by Prime Minister House.

"The Prime Minister has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," the statement said.

It said since the last visit of the Crown Prince in February, "there is a growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation".

The premier was also expected to discuss with the Kingdom's rulers "ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia".

Traditionally marked by warmth and mutual trust, PM Imran's visit to the Kingdom was expected to further reinforce the close fraternal Pakistan-Saudi relations "and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields".