Teenage girl gang-raped in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A teenage girl was kidnapped from Sawan Camp, Model Town falling in the jurisdiction of Sihala police station and was raped in broad daylight, police said Wednesday.

The police lodged an FIR on the complaint of real uncle of the victim. “My niece was standing in front of her house when two people living in the same street, picked her and dragged her to an under construction house and raped her and ran away,” he told police.

The police registered FIR and arrested the suspect.

A number of cases have been reported from the Federal Capital in the past few months where minors were abducted from suburbs and murdered after being raped.

A recent report in the paper highlighted that over the last three months at least 12 rape and murder cases have occurred in different parts of the city, leading to public outrage and yet the Islamabad Police is not been able to make any headway in their investigations to reach and arrest the culprits.