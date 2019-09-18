PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday will visit Saudi Arabia on September 19-20 before proceeding to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his two-day visit, the prime minister will discuss with the Saudi leadership various dimensions of the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, arising from New Delhi’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, the Foreign Office in a press release on Wednesday said.

The prime minister has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

Since his visit to Pakistan by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in February this year, there was a growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation.

“During the Prime Minister’s visit, the two sides will discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Pakistan-Saudi relations are traditionally marked by warmth and mutual trust.

The prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia would further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.