Pakistan-China working together for regional peace, stability: Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday said both the neighbouring countries would work together for regional peace and stability.

He was addressing Pak-China's joint exhibition of painting and calligraphy held here to celebrate 70th anniversary of the founding of Peoples’ Republic of China and 5th anniversary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The Chinese ambassador was a chief guest on the occasion while Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Director Confucius Institute, guests and a large number of students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said Sino-Pak excellent diplomatic friendly relations were entering into a new phase which was economic friendship.

Pakistan is the most reliable friend of China and both the countries would work together for regional peace and stability.

The Chinese government was focusing on the gross level and offering scholarships for Pakistani students to study in China.

He said NUML was playing a pivotal role in promoting Chinese language and culture.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in his address said NUML and Pak-China relations were deeply connected with each other.

NUML, which was initially NIML, was the premier language teaching institute and the Chinese language was being taught here for decades.

He praised the Chinese government for their poverty alleviation steps and bringing millions of people out of poverty.

Pakistan must learn from China to overcome poverty in the country, he said.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar welcomed the guests and briefed them about the university.

He thanked both the guests and later chief guest along with Rector NUML, Mushahid Hussain Syed and DG NUML inaugurated the exhibition.