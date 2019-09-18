Maryam Nawaz's remand extended for eight days

Lahore: The Accountability Court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case for eight more days, according to Geo News.

The PML-N vice president and Yousuf Abbas were produced before judge Ameer Muhammad Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amid tight security arrangements.

NAB Investigation Officer told the court that that Mian Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and other members of the Sharif family had been part of the board of directors of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

He said Maryam Nawaz remained chief executive of the mills in 1992 and that the loan was received from several companies for the factory.

The officer said the NAB has approached the State Bank of Pakistan for the records and would require further remand of the accused.

Opposing the NAB's request, Maryam Nawaz's lawyer Amjad Pervez said the investigation report contradicts the facts because all the properties were in Mian Sharif's name in 1992.

He said Mian Sharif transferred the properties to children between 1992 and 1999. He said his client was arrested on political grounds.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge extended the physical remand of both Maryam and her cousin for eight more days.

Maryam Nawaz was arrested on August 8 when she was in Kot Lakhpat jail to meet her father Nawaz Sharif where he has been serving a jail term in a corruption case.