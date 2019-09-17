Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah skips NAB appearance in corruption inquiry

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday failed to oblige before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi for the hearing concerning his alleged role in offering subsidies to sugar mills through improper channels.

As reported by Geo News, the sources from the anti-graft body informed that the chief minister had already submitted answers to the query at an earlier date.

Shah had earlier reported before the Supreme Court formed a joint investigation team (JIT) in Islamabad which was probing the money laundering and fake bank accounts case involving transactions worth billions of rupees.

A five-member NAB investigative team probed the Sindh chief minister for over an hour at the occasion. Irfan Naeem Mangi, who is the head of the joint investigation team probing the case, also met Shah upon arrival at the old national watchdog headquarters.

Shah, in his capacity as Sindh finance minister, had allegedly given subsidies to certain sugar mills including “closed” Thatta Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.