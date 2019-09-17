Family court summons actor Mohsin Abbas and wife Fatima Sohail on September 23

A family court on Tuesday summoned actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail for September 23 on a suit, filed by the latter for dissolution of the marriage.

Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem conducted the proceedings on the suit.

Fatima Sohail, through her plea, submitted that Mohsin Abbas subjected her to torture and hurled threats at her.

She submitted that she did not want to live with her husband and pleaded with the court for issuing a decree for dissolution of her marriage.

Fatima Sohail had shocked the social media last July by posting on Facebook that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

Later, Defence-C police registered a case against Mohsin Abbas for physically assaulting his wife and on other charges.

On August 27, the police presented a report before an additional district and session judge, in which it was submitted that Mohsin Abbas was found guilty of threatening his wife, but the charges of breach of trust and demanding money could not be proved during the investigation.