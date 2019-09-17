Oil and gas reserves found in Kohat

A joint venture of oil and gas companies have discovered crude oil and gas from Kohat in Khyber Paktunkhwa province, according to the Oil and Gas Company Ltd (OGDCL) on Tuesday.



The company said, a well was drilled down to the depth of 5440 meters and it has been tested 76 BDP crude oil and 0.512 Million Standard Cube Feet per day (MMSCFD) gas.

The discovery of well, the company said, is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the OGDCL.

A statement said the discovery has opened a new avenue in Khyber Paktunkhwa for exploration of deeper prospects for other companies operating in the area.

The discovery of oil and gas at deeper prospects would certainly add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country, said the company.