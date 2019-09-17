SC bench dissolves after Qazi Faez Isa's lawyer raises objection

Islamabad: A Supreme Court bench hearing a set of petitions pertaining to presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was dissolved after the lawyer of the apex court judge raised objection on its formation.

A seven-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justices Maqbool Baqar, Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Sardar Tariq Masood, Faisal Arab, Ijazul Ahsan and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel conducted the hearing.



Raising objection on the bench, Munir A. Malik, counsel for Qazi Faez Isa, said some of the judges should have refused to hear the case because no judge can become judge of his own cause.



Munir A Malik requested that a full court bench excluding members of the Supreme Judicial Council be formed.

"Justice must also be seen to be done," he was quoted by TV channels as saying.

He said the judges who have their interests in the matter should not be part of the bench.

When Justice Umar Atta Bandial asked him about the judge who he thinks can be biased, the lawyer said he won't say any judge is biased.

Justice Bandial said he wants to convey that no judge of the Supreme Court is biased because every judge performs his duty in accordance with Constitution and the Law.

He said no judge of the court had any interest in any case. "You are going in wrong direction by talking about bias of the judges. We wan't to hear more arguments," Justice Umar Atta Bandia was quoted as saying.

The lawyer said people must have confidence on the judiciary and justice can't be don if there is lack of trust.

Justice Bandial said it was not fair to raise questions about the bench in the beginning. He said judges have no personal interest and it would open the door for rumors.

The lawyers said the judges who are in line to become chief justice had an interest in the case.

He said two members of the bench who would possibly become chief justice in the future have direct interest in the case.



