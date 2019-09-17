close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2019

PM Imran phones Saudi Crown Prince, condemns attack on oil facilities

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night phoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman  to condemn attack on the Kingdom's oil facilities.

The premier , during the conversation with MBS, vowed to support Saudi Arabia against any terrorist attack and reiterated   that Pakistan will stand by Saudi Arabia in case of any threat to sanctity or security of Harmain Shareefain.

Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.

Saudi Crown Prince Moahmmed Bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia has capability to fight against terrorists.

