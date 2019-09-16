Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Monday.

During the meeting, the PML-N leader inquired about the health of the former premier and apprised him about the party affairs.

As per reports, Nawaz was also apprised of the outcomes of his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur-Rehman held earlier on Sunday where the two leaders agreed on carrying out the ‘Azadi March’ against the PTI government.

