Misbah-ul-Haq bans fattening, oily food from Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s newly-appointed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has banned fattening and oily foods from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in a bid to improve the fitness of the players, Daily Jang reported on Monday.

The 45-year-old former captain was a renowned stickler for fitness during his playing days and managed to play till the age of 42 on the basis of his discipline.

Now as the head coach, he has made it clear that fitness will be one of his regime’s hallmarks and for this, he has taken oil-rich unhealthy dishes off the players’ menu, according to Jang.

The players are now being served healthier food during matches such as barbecue, pasta and fruits, especially at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The new diet will help keep the players’ weight in check and improve fitness.



Misbah has also instructed the regional team coaches to focus on the players’ dietary and fitness regimes.

He has also been omnipresent at the PCB properties and been monitoring the matches.