close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2019

Pakistan identifies two more Indian spies

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has identified two more Indian spies actively involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, sources told Geo News Monday.

According to details, both of them namely  Swami Asem Anand and Goband Part sneaked into Pakistan from Iran and fled to Afghanistan after committing crime in Mastung.

Pakistan has shared details with Iran and Afghanistan regarding the Indian agents. 

Indian involvement in sabotaging peace in Pakistan  was confirmed when Naval Commander   Kulbhushan Jhadav was arrested in 2016. 

Jhadav admitted to have been involved in several terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan