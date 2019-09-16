Pakistan identifies two more Indian spies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has identified two more Indian spies actively involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, sources told Geo News Monday.

According to details, both of them namely Swami Asem Anand and Goband Part sneaked into Pakistan from Iran and fled to Afghanistan after committing crime in Mastung.

Pakistan has shared details with Iran and Afghanistan regarding the Indian agents.

Indian involvement in sabotaging peace in Pakistan was confirmed when Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav was arrested in 2016.

Jhadav admitted to have been involved in several terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi.