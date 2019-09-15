PM Imran, Dr Umar Saif among top influential Muslims

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and top Pakistani scientists including Professor Atta-ur-Rehman, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr Umar Saif and Dr Irfan Siddiqui have been named among "World's 500 Most Influential Muslims".

PM Imran has been ranked in 29th place on the list of Top 50 influential Muslim leaders — an index topped by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The list, compiled annually by Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, also included Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad and Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud.

From Pakistan, there are a number of prominent personalities who have been ranked highly among the world leaders — one of which is Dr Umar Saif .



Dr Saif — an award-winning computer scientist, entrepreneur and innovator — has contributed immensely towards digital governance in Punjab. He established Pakistan’s first IT university in what is the country's most populous province.



Dr Saif is one of the main driving forces behind the IT ecosystem in the country. The Punjab Information Technology Board, which he founded, has revolutionised the way public governance is seen and done in the country.

In 2014, he was conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz — one of the highest civilian awards in the country — in recognition of his services to the country.

Another noted Pakistan on the list is Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai who is named in the category of ‘Social Issues, Arts, Culture, and Sports’.

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel from Faislabad is at no 23rd in the ‘Scholars and Preachers’ category. Maulana Tariq has a huge following and many celebrities are among his followers who seek guidance from him.

In the 'Science and Technology' category, only seven high-achievers made it to the list from the Asia region, including the aforementioned Pakistani quartet, as well as Indonesia's Tri Mumpuni, Malaysia's Dr Sheikh Muszhapar Shukkor and Thailand's Professor Dr Winai Dahlan.



