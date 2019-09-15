Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 15-09-2019

Karachi: Rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to Met Office on Sunday.

It said hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sargodha,Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred isolated places in Malakand, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Gujranwala 11, Rawalpindi (Chaklala ),Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad Trace, KP: Kalam Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 43°C, Noorpur Thal & Dadu 42°C.