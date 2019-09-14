PM Khan’s speech at Muzaffarabad rally generates a wave of optimism across LoC

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s landmark speech at Kashmir solidarity rally in Muzaffarabad, in which he reiterated his resolve to fight for the cause of Kashmir and the besieged Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir has generated a new wave of optimism amongst Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Cutting across the political divide, Kashmiri leaders, social and political activists hailing from different segments of the society have appreciated the incumbent government’s policies on Kashmir particularly the Prime Minister’s extensive political and diplomatic outreach and efforts to raise the global awareness vis-à-vis the worst humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir, which continues to deepen due to a prolonged curfew and shortage of essential food commodities and lifesaving drugs.

Ershad Mahmud, Information Secretary PTI AJK while talking to APP here on Saturday said that Kashmiris, by and large, believe that an articulate and outspoken leader like PM Imran Khan, who dares to call spade a spade can plead the case of Kashmir well before the international community, which has unfortunately been watching the situation like a silent spectator.