19th ITCN Asia International Exhibition & Conference on Oct 17

Karachi: The 19th ITCN Asia International Exhibition and Conferences will be held at the Karachi Expo Centre from October 17 to 19.



Launched in 2001, ITCN Asia is now being organized for the 19th consecutive year, and has grown to become the biggest IT & Telecom event in Pakistan.

Besides local companies, some of the biggest global brands will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services, allowing the user community to get exposure to a wide range of technology and solutions under one roof.

ITCN Asia Exhibitions & Conferences has been playing a pivotal role in land-marking the image of Pakistan on the world IT map, bringing in huge foreign and local investments into the country, according to organizers.



The Exhibition will be spread out over 6 Halls at the Expo Centre, offering over 15,000sqm floor space, and with over 550 local and 250 international companies from over 23 countries expected to set up their stalls.

Over 55,000 visitors are expected to visit ITCN Asia over its 3-day run.

According to a statement, there will be a major conference on each day, namely AI Summit, IT Minister’s Forum for Youth, Innovation, Industry & Ease of Doing Business and Cyber Security Conference.

Additionally there will be several breakout sessions and opportunities for B2B meetings to be set up by industry players during the three days.



