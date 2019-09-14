PMLN asks CJP to take notice of case against Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim Leageu-Nawaz on Saturday demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan take notice of the case against Rana Sanaulla, the former Punjab law minister who is facing a trial on charges of possessing drugs.

PMLN spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sanaullah was arrested in ridiculous manner which was a slap on the face of country's justice system.

She said Rana Sanaullah was arrested on drug related charges but the inquiry has been diverted to scrutiny of his assets.

She said the government was prosecuting the PMLN leader without a judge and a lawyer.

The spokesman said the prosecutor has also admitted that he has no video evidence against Sanaullah.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the video has not been produced even after lapse of 2 months and 13 days.

She said the investigation has been diverted to properties which Rana Sanaullah has inherited from his father.

The Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 2 when he was going to Lahore from Faisalabad.

The ANF had claimed that huge quantity of drugs was found from the car of PMLN leader.

Meanwhile , judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah was extended for 14 more days.