Tahirul Qadri announces to quit politics

Lahore: Allama Tahirul Qadri has announced to quit polices, citing health problems and immense amount of work.



"I announce retirement from Pakistan's politics and political activities. I am handing over all the powers to Supreme Council," the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief said while addressing the party workers via video link.

During his speech, he expressed disappointment over the political system which he said has no place for the poor and middle classes.

Everything, except for [discussion on ]people's welfare, happens in the parliament. I have been a witness to all this as a member of the parliament," said he.

Talking about the Model Town tragedy, he requested the government to provide justice to the families of victims and fulfill its promises in this regard.

"Our struggle to get the justice for martyrs of Model Twon will continue till the last breath," Qadri said.

Model Town

As many as 14 people including women were killed and dozens others injured in Lahore's Model Town when police opened fire on them on June 14, 2014.

The PAT workers lost their lives while resisting a police operation that was aimed at removing encroachments from outside the residence of Tahirul Qadri.

The then Punjab government had formed a Joint Investigation Team to probe the incident.

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek had also staged a sit-in in Islamabad to get justice for the victims of the tragedy.