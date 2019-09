Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 14-09-2019

Karachi: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Saturday.

It said rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.