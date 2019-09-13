COAS Gen Bajwa inaugurates NUST Campus in Quetta

QUETTA: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta on Friday.

COAS Gen Bajwa was apprised about progress on projects being undertaken as part of Khushal Balochistan Program.

He appreciated the efforts of the Army and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order situation in the province to facilitate the completion of projects.

Later, COAS along with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the newly established NUST Campus in Quetta which the former had announced in 2017 and completed in period of over two years.

In its first badge, 550 students will undergo BE in Civil Engineering and Computer Sciences. MS disciplines include Water Resource Engineering Management, Tunneling/Mining Engineering and Computer and Allied Sciences programs. Capacity will also be enhanced.

COAS also addressed students of various educational institutions of Balochistan.

He appreciated the talented youth of Balochistan and urged the students to enable themselves for the forthcoming opportunities in different fields.

He added that Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey towards enduring peace and stability with a positive trajectory. He said that youth of the country will have to keep on working in the right direction with national cohesion to achieve individual and collective excellence.

He emphasized for a synergised approach from all segments of Pakistani society to confront future challenges.