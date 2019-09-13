close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2019

Karachi: woman shoots herself after killing 3-year-old daughter

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Karachi: A woman shot dead her 3-year-old daughter on Friday in Orangi Town area of the city.

According to police, the incident took place in Orangi Town-10 area where the 30-year-old woman identified as Tania shot herself after killing  her daughter.

Geo News reported that Initial inquiry suggests  Tania is mentally challenged woman who is said to be in critical condition at the Civil Hospital.

The body of the deceased was also shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.    

