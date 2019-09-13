Karachi: woman shoots herself after killing 3-year-old daughter

Karachi: A woman shot dead her 3-year-old daughter on Friday in Orangi Town area of the city.

According to police, the incident took place in Orangi Town-10 area where the 30-year-old woman identified as Tania shot herself after killing her daughter.

Geo News reported that Initial inquiry suggests Tania is mentally challenged woman who is said to be in critical condition at the Civil Hospital.

The body of the deceased was also shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.