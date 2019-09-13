US senators urge Trump to help end India's clampdown in occupied Kashmir

A group of US senators has urged President Donald Trump to help end the on-going India's clampdown in occupied Kashmir.



Senators Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin, Lindsey Graham and Todd Young wrote a letter to Trump on Thursday pressing him to immediately act to stop the "humanitarian crisis" in the occupied Kashmir.

Expressing their concern regarding the situation in Kashmir, the lawmakers pressed Donald Trump to ask Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the lockdown and curfew, and release the hundreds of innocent Kashmiris detained under the controversial Public Safety Act.

The Indian government unilaterally revoked the decades-old special status of the Muslim majority Himalayan region on August 5 and sent tens of thousands of additional troops , imposed curfews on its residents, and severed communications, including access to the internet and telephones.



The senators wrote to Donald Trump: “We write to express our concern regarding the situation in Kashmir, which has grave implications for democracy, human rights and regional stability. While we support your [Trump] goal of working with the parties to help find a long-term resolution to the status of Kashmir, we write now to urge you to immediately facilitate an end to the current humanitarian crisis there.”



"With each passing day, the situation for the people of Kashmir becomes increasingly difficult. Therefore, we ask that you [Trump] call upon Prime Minister Modi to fully restore telecommunications and internet services, lift the lockdown and curfew, and release Kashmiris detained pursuant to India’s revocation of Article 370," added the senators.



According to media reports, at least 4,000 people have subsequently been held in IoK under the Public Safety Act – a controversial law that allows authorities to imprison someone for up to two years without charge or trial – including local politicians, activists, academics and students.



In the context of US president’s mediation offer to resolve the Kashmir issue, the senators wrote: “The United States has a vital role to play in facilitating a resolution to this humanitarian crisis, and we urge you [Trump] to act swiftly.”

“Once the urgent humanitarian situation has been addressed, we hope the United States can play a constructive role in helping resolve the underlying disputes between the two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan.”

Here's the text of the letter:



