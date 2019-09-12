PM Imran welcomes EU's call in HRC for peaceful resolution of Occupied Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated and commended the support extended by 58 countries which joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council (HRC) on September 10 against Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir.



"I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions," the premier said in a tweet.

PM Imran added that the on-going crisis in Kashmir should be resolved through the United Nations Security Council.

In another tweet, the PM added, "I welcome the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements."







