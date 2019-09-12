close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
Pakistan

APP
September 12, 2019

Firdous urges masses to join protest in Muzaffarabad

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Sep 12, 2019

Opposition parties should also attend PM Imran's rally in Muzaffarbad, says Firdous Ashiq Awan.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday urged people to go to Muzaffarabad tomorrow to become voice of the besieged Kashmiris facing Indian state terrorism.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to Muzaffarabad, hapless Kashmiris' voice would be highlighted at the international level against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that this was time for showing unity to give the message to the world that the entire nation had one voice on this issue. She urged the people of Pakistan to raise their voice for the hapless, suppressed people of occupied Kashmir along with the prime minister.

