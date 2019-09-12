Khaqan Abbasi pens open letter to NA Speaker,

Islamabad: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders for all detained members of the lower house of the parliament.

Abbasi, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry related to LNG case, raised the issue in an open letter to National Assembly Speaker.

Below is the text of the letter written by the PMLN stalwart:

"It is the fundamental and inherent responsibility of the speaker of the National Assembly, as the elected Custodian of the House, to ensure that members are able to attend the proceedings of the House unhindered and to ensure that any obstacles to their attendance are removed.

Democracy is the strength by deeds, not mere words. The actions of the speaker of the National Assembly, as the Custodian of the House, should speak for themselves.

The National Assembly rules of Procedure provide discretion to the speaker to facilitate the attendance of proceedings of the House by detained members through the issuance of production orders; neither can this discretion be used to deny members their privilege to attend proceedings of the House, nor can this discretion be used arbitrarily or selectively. The intent of the framers of the Constitution and the traditions of Parliament should serve as the guiding principles in matters related to the rights and privileges of the chosen representatives of the people.

I urge you to issue production orders for all detained members of the House, without discrimination; to attend all proceedings of the House as a matter of right and as their privilege.”

If your office fails to issue production orders for the all detained members for all proceedings of the House as the House would not be complete in the absence of any of these members.”

I am also aware of the fact that your office is under pressure by the government not to issue production orders for the detained members.

In deference to the respect for your office, in case my attendance will be determined to your status as the custodian of the House, I am voluntarily willing to forgo my attendance in the House after the production orders are issued.”

Apologises to the nation

Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside the Accountability Court, Khaqan Abbasi said he apologises to the nation for appointing the National Accountability (NAB) chairman.

" The name for NAB chairman had come from People Party and appointment was made with consensus".

The PMLN leader said the chief aim of establishing the NAB was to divide the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.



