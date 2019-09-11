NAB recommends reference against Shahid Khaqan for illegally appointing MD-PSO and others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) - Karachi has recommended a Reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who had as Minster of Petroleum & Natural Resources appointed Shaikh Imran ul Haq as MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) by violating the rules and procedures set by Federal Government for the appointments of CEOs in Public Sector Enterprises.

The investigation revealed that Imran ul Haq was appointed as MD PSO for having personal affiliation with the minister without ensuring his academic and professional credentials.

The investigation further revealed that Sheikh Imran ul Haq developed personal relations with the Minister Petroleum during the establishment of LNG terminal in the period 2013 to 2015 and thus his illegal appointment caused a loss amounting to Rs138.93 to the national exchequer.