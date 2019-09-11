Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi





KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for Karachi for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 35 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot/very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.