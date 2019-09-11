close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
September 11, 2019

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

Pakistan

APP
Wed, Sep 11, 2019


KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for Karachi for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 35 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot/very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

Latest News

More From Pakistan