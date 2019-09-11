Pakistan submits report to FATF

Islamabad: Pakistan has submitted report to the Financial Action Task Force on the steps it has taken to curb terror financing.

Federal Minister For Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said talks were held with FATF's technical team in Bangkok.

He said the FATF was briefed on the four-month performance, adding that Islamabad has achieved targets during the last four to five months.

The minister said the technical team would compile a report based on Pakistan's briefing and present it to member countries of FATF next month.

He called the briefing to FATF very effective and said that Pakistan's status would be decided in the light of FATF report.