Tue Sep 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Pakistan submits report to FATF

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan has submitted  report to the Financial Action Task Force on the steps it has taken to curb terror financing. 

Federal Minister For Economic Affairs  Hammad Azhar said talks were held with FATF's technical team in Bangkok.

He said the FATF was briefed on the four-month performance, adding that Islamabad has achieved targets during the last  four to five months.

The minister said the technical team would compile a report based on Pakistan's briefing and present it to member countries of FATF next month.

He called the briefing to FATF very effective and said that Pakistan's status would be decided in the light of FATF report.

