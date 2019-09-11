Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces

Srinagar: Indian forces martyred a youth in Occupied Kashmir in their fresh act of terrorism on Wednesday, according to Kashmir Media Service (KMS).



The youth identified as Asif was travelling in a car when Indian troops opened fire on the vehicle, the KMS reported.

Earlier, Indian troops during house raids arrested at least eight youth . The detainees identified as Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmed Mir were taken into custody from different areas of Sopore town.

Meanwhile, curfew and other restrictions and communication blockade continued on 38th consecutive day Wednesday in all parts of the Kashmir valley.

The valley is under military siege since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi announced repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir.

Since then, markets and other business establishments are closed while public transport is off the roads across the valley.

The mobile and internet services and TV channels remain closed which is affecting the work of journalists, students and businessmen.



