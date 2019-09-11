No Pakistani among those killed in Karbala stampede: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has clarified that there is no Pakistani among those killed in a stampede in Karbala.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan Embassy Camp Office in Karbala is closely monitoring the situation where more than 30 pilgrims were killed and dozens injured Tuesday in a stampede.

The spokesperson extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Hundreds of thousands of Shia pilgrims from around the world swarmed Karbala, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Iraq’s capital Baghdad, to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

The packed processions of black-clad worshippers made their way to his gold-domed shrine, carrying flags and crying out, "We sacrifice ourselves for you, Oh Hussain!"



As the massive crowds pressed forward, a stampede broke out that left at least 31 people dead and more than 100 more wounded, according to Iraq’s health ministry.

Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said the death toll could rise as nine of the wounded were in critical condition.

Outside the Al-Hussein Medical City in Karbala, paramedics wheeled wounded people into the emergency room throughout the afternoon.